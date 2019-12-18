CONNELLY SPRINGS Mr. Johnny Carroll Cannon, 69, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m., at Berea Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Cannon family.
