Cannistra, Marie Danner

October 4, 1956 - May 22, 2020 Marie Danner Cannistra, 63, of Newton, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born Oct. 4, 1956, in Catawba County to the late J.C. Leon Danner and Gertrude Linebarger Danner. Marie was a life-long member of Covenant Christian Church in Newton. She loved people and never met a stranger, enjoyed giving to others and always wore a smile. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Norman Danner and Donald Danner; and sisters, Vivian L. Phillips, Jeannette Danner and Frances Danner. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 11 years, Robert Cannistra of the home; sons, Nathaniel Cannistra and wife, Julia, of Hawaii and Aaron Cannistra of Portland, Ore.; daughter, Vanessa Cannistra of Newton; brothers, Charles Kenneth Danner and wife, Mollie, of Conover, Roy "R.D." Danner and wife, Donna, of Newton and Jimmy Danner of Hickory; sisters, Elsa Danner of Conover, Linda Danner of Newton and Lisa Danner of Hickory; and grandchildren, Menden Cannistra and Natalia Cannistra Marie's body will lie-in-state Saturday, May 30, from 12 to 1:30 p.m., at Covenant Christian Church in Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family Robert Cannistra, 707 East F St., Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.