TAYLORSVILLE Anita McCraw Canaday, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. Born Feb. 18, 1940, in Gaffney, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Vada Jones McCraw and Blutcher McCraw. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Clinton Canaday; three sisters; and a brother. Anita graduated from King's Business College and worked in the Vocational Department of the Alexander County School System. She made a huge impact on her students and colleagues, all of whom adored her. Anita loved cooking for friends and family and exercising with her rehab group. She was a longtime member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church where she enjoyed Bible studies and volunteering in the office. Her family and faith were her main focuses in life. Her strength and inner peace were evident in her life and an inspiration to all who knew her. Her mantra was "Give it to the Lord", and she did just that throughout her illness. Anita was truly an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Canaday and wife, Patricia, of Taylorsville; daughter, Alison Walker and husband, Chris, of Statesville; grandchildren, Tiffany Cline and husband, Dustin, of Taylorsville, Bryan Canaday of Taylorsville, David Canaday of Taylorsville, Alex Walker of Statesville, Madeline Walker of Statesville; and a great-granddaughter, Hope Canaday of Taylorsville. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, with the Revs. Joe Westfall, Monica Childers and Jesse Bowles officiating. The family will receive friends in the family life center, following the service. Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave., NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Anita McCraw Canaday. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
