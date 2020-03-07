March 6, 1939 - March 5, 2020 Virgie Campbell, 80, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Trinity Village. Virgie was born March 6, 1939, in Catawba County, and was the daughter of the late John Robert and Della Hamby Underwood. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Grady Campbell; brothers, Homer Underwood and Tommie Underwood; sisters, Shirley Moore and Shirley Cannon. Survivors include her daughter, Karen Icard and husband, Sean; son, Lynn Campbell and wife, Anita; brother, Clyde Underwood and wife, Rene, and Darrell Dockery; sisters, Peggy Bost, Judy Ball, Marsha Bradshaw and Sandra Hudson; grandchildren, Garrett, Chandler, Haleigh and Zoe Icard; and her loving dog, Bear. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Cooley officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102; and or to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
STUMPS BY DAN TREES BY DAN FORESTRY MULCHING BY DAN 45 Years Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797
Landscaping Service Get Ready for SPRING!! Seedling Fertilizing Planting Shrubs Rockwork Mulch Grass Cutting Call 828-413-5665
SPECIAL THRU MARCH Home exterior cleaning. Singlewide MH start at $100. Single level & Doublewide homes start at $175. multi-level homes start at $225. Insured. 336-428-2053