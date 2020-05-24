April 27, 1974 - May 15, 2020 Joehann "Joe" Von Campbell, 46, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born in Iredell County Saturday, April 27, 1974, to Vickie Paulette Campbell Hass, of Statesville. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was employed by the Town of Maiden as an electrical supervisor. Joe was preceded in death by one brother, Steven Hass. In addition to his mother, Joe is survived by his wife, Jaime Glass Campbell, 39, of Catawba; son, Tristan Blake Campbell, 6, of Catawba; and one brother, Lee Hass, of Maine. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Chapman Funeral Home www.chapmanfuneralhome.com
