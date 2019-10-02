CLAREMONT Betty Hedrick Campbell, 88, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held Friday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m., at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 4, from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. The Campbell family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.