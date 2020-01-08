HICKORY Brenda Killian Camp, 73, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born Oct. 5, 1946, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of Virginia Adams Killian of Hickory and the late Wade Killian. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Frank Camp. Brenda was a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, a graduate of Hickory High School and retired from Hickory Chair Furniture. She is survived by her sons, Allen, Wayne and Dwayne Mackey; daughters, Amanda and Amber Camp, all of Hickory; sister, Debbie Whisnant of Hickory; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 9, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park, with the Rev. Ryan Ray officiating. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Brenda Killian Camp and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Camp, Brenda Killian
To send flowers to the family of Brenda Camp, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before Brenda's Visitation begins.
Jan 9
Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Catawba Memorial Park
3060 Hwy. 70, SE
Hickory, NC 28602
3060 Hwy. 70, SE
Hickory, NC 28602
Guaranteed delivery before Brenda's Service begins.