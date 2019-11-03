HICKORY Lois Patricia Camacho, 68, of Hickory died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Monday, Oct. 15, 1951, she was the daughter of Calvin Lewis Blanchard and Lois Irene Blanchard. She enjoyed spending time at the Connections Clubhouse in Newton, where she met her husband, Ricardo. In addition to her husband of 13 years, Ricardo Camacho of the home; she is survived by three daughters, Nicole Huffman of Richland, Va., Chasity Kohnle and husband, Jason, of Hickory and Jaclyn Castro and husband, Humberto, of Conover; two sons, Nathanal Baumgarner of Charlotte and Ronald Baumgarner Jr. of Hickory; two sisters, Sherry Jarvis and husband, Ron, of Dudley Shoals and Lisa Patton and husband, Jerry, of Hickory; two brothers, Steve Blanchard and wife, Sandy, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jeff Blanchard and wife, Pat, of Hickory; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Monday Nov. 4, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Jenkins Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 4, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Connections Clubhouse, 1679 SW Blvd. Newton, NC 28658. Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Camacho family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
