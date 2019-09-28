CONNELLY SPRINGS Junior Calloway, 86, of Connelly Springs, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was born March 11, 1933, son of the late James Leo and Vernice Arnette Calloway. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters, Beatrice Kaylor, Elsie Reece and Patsy Keene; and three brothers, Wayburn Calloway, Hoyt Calloway and Jim Calloway. Mr. Calloway was the owner/operator of Calloway Erection Company. He was also an amateur pilot and avid golfer. Those left to cherish his memory two daughters, Gale Allen (Jeff) of Greenville, Tenn., Connie Robinson (Don) of Granite Falls; one son, Michael Calloway (Gail) of Hudson; two brothers, Buster Calloway (Anne) and Ronnie Calloway both of Hickory; and grandchildren, Brent Edwards, Shelly Stanley, Jason Calloway, Candi Calloway, Cole Robinson, Adam Calloway, John-David Hardin, Ashley Robinson, and Joshua Robinson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 6, at Sunrise Baptist Church from 2 to 3 p.m. A celebration of life service will follow at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Devin Severt and Adam Calloway officiating. Burial will be private. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY