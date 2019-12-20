CONNELLY SPRINGS Ernestine "Teena" Calloway, 82, of Connelly Springs, passed away after a period of declining health. She was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Catawba County, to the late Ernest Huffman and Allie Lail Huffman. When she was able, she attended Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. She was involved with WELCA. She was an avid bowler and bingo player. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Sheldon Calloway. Teena is survived by her sons, Glenn Eckard (April) of Taylorsville, and Ernie Eckard (Jo Ann) of Hildebran; grandchildren, Eric Eckard (Kimberly), Monica Guess (Justin), Susan Painter (Caden), Neil Eckard, Adam Eckard; great-grandchildren, Madison, Greylon, and Edison; and brother, Walter Huffman. The family will receive friends Saturday, Dec. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church. A celebration of Teena's life will follow at 2 p.m., in the church, with Deacon Heather Longan officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
