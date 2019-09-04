HICKORY Sammy Eugene Callahan of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, at 3 p.m., at Harvest Baptist Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Harvest Baptist Church, prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Sammy Eugene Callahan.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
