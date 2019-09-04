HICKORY Sammy Eugene Callahan of Hickory, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, at 3 p.m., at Harvest Baptist Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Harvest Baptist Church, prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Sammy Eugene Callahan.