HICKORY Ima Jean McNeely Callahan of Hickory passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m., at Harvest Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Ima Jean McNeely Callahan.