HICKORY Ima Jean McNeely Callahan of Hickory passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m., at Harvest Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Ima Jean McNeely Callahan.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
SIFFORD'S DRAIN CLEANING & PLUMBING Faucet water heaters all manner of plumbing repair dishwasher disposals French drains In Service Since 1981 Call 704-938-2102
Fire Wood for Sale Seasoned Oak, 1 half cord $125. other mixed fire wood options available McDowell Co. area Call 828-659-4022
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!