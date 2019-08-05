CORNELIUS Tommy D. Caldwell, 79, of Cornelius, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Northlake House from complications of Parkinson's disease. Born May 19, 1940 in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Dorsey and Helen Caldwell. He grew up on a farm with strong Christian values and attended Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church. Tom was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Cornelius since November 1990, and recently attended First Baptist Church of Cornelius. Following graduation from Bandy's High School, Tom attended Elon College and Lenoir-Rhyne College, followed by his dedicated service as sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1963 to 1969. Tom's solid work ethic learned on the farm carried him into a successful 40-year career in the construction industry in the areas of training and development since 1966, retiring in 2005 as vice-president of Workforce Development for Carolinas Associated General Contractors, a construction trade association in North and South Carolina. Tom was always remembered by those whose lives he touched in the construction industry. He was passionate about training the future workforce of the industry while employed by AGC. Following his retirement, Tom formed his own company, Caldwell Workforce Development Associates, Inc., where he continued his long-time service to the industry offering training support and assisting Tansey and Associates by conducting NCCER Craft Training and Assessment Audits. A scholarship is established in Tom's name with the AGC Education and Research Foundation and awarded to students pursuing careers in the industry. Tom was honored with many awards during his long career including the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award in 2001, N.C.'s highest honor-a prestigious award presented by Gov. James B. Hunt to individuals who have a proven record of service to the state of North Carolina. Tom was a 50-year member of The Grand Lodge of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons of North Carolina and a long-time member of Oasis Shriners. Survivors include his devoted and loving wife of 36 years, Judy; his son, Trent of Maiden; brother, Steve of Newton; sister, Susan Elmore and her husband, Erick; sister-in-law, Carolyn Hildreth and her husband, Mike; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Tom was predeceased by his brother, Bill, and sister-in-law, Wilma. Tom enjoyed boating, working in his yard, helping others with "home" repairs, traveling, collecting wildlife art, watching Westerns, and spending time at his second home in Apollo Beach, Fla. Tom fulfilled a life-time dream by building his own home in 1987 - a home he thoroughly enjoyed. Recently, Tom enjoyed Rock Steady Boxing with Coach J. T. Smith. The class was specifically to "fight back against Parkinson's" where Tom made many friends and enjoyed his classes. A service honoring God for Tom's life will be held at the Chapel at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Dr. in Huntersville at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, followed by a private Masonic burial at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. Visitation will be held at the Chapel, one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 W Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 or to Holy Angels, P.O. Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Northlake House and Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region for their excellent care. Arrangements are in the care of James Funeral Home, Huntersville.
