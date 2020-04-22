June 3, 1949 - April 21, 2020 Melvin Wayne Caldwell, 70, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his residence. Born June 3, 1949, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Odell and Uma Mae Lail Caldwell. He was the owner and operator of Video World, Inc. Left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Linda Cansler of Newton and Donna Gentry of Conover; and a number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County at www.catawbahumane.org. Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
