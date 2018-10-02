HICKORY Jeffrey Donald Caldwell, 54, of Hickory, died Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Feb. 28, 1964, he was the son of Elmer Caldwell Jr. and the late Donna Meeker Caldwell. He was a member of LifePoint Church of Hickory. He was a pipe layer and certified welder, employed by Ulliman-Schutte Construction. He loved sports but more than anything, he loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Karen Z. Caldwell of the home; two daughters, Katlyn I. Caldwell and fiancé, Kevin Fritts, of Silverdale, Wash., and Krysta Biggerstaff and husband, Zackary, of Valdese; a son, Adam Caldwell of Hickory; his father, Elmer Caldwell Jr. of Raeford; a brother, Randy L. and wife, Betty Jo, of Raeford; a granddaughter soon to arrive; sister-in-law, Wendy Becker and husband, Jeff, and a brother-in-law, Dan Zamborik. His mother, Donna Caldwell, preceded him in death. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3, at LifePoint Church of Hickory at 2123 5th St. NE with Pastor Harv Turner Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Jenkins Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3, at LifePoint Church. Memorials may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 600 Celebrate Life Pkwy., Newnan, GA 30265. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Caldwell family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
