MAIDEN Catherine "Cathy" Jones Caldwell, 61, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Carolina Caring of Robinson Road, due to decline in health. She was born July 15, 1958, in Tampa, Fla., Hillsborough County, to Bob Jones and the late Joan Ethel Jones. Cathy loved caring for animals and people, and enjoyed training cats to walk with a leash. She worked for Goodman and Brooks Family Practice for 11 years as a radiation technician. Cathy was a member of The American Registry of Radiologic Technologist and the N.C. Society of Radiologic Technologist Inc. She worked for a total of 28 years as a radiation technician and physician assistant at various practices. She loved all of her patients and where she worked during those years. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Neal Allen Caldwell of the home; father, Bob Jones of Tampa, Fla.; and brother, Robert Jones Jr. of San Antonio, Texas. A memorial service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel, 7878 N.C. Hwy. 16, in Newton, at 1 p.m. Mr. Jerry Lee Frye will officiate. The family will receive friends at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel, following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catherine Caldwell Memorial Fund, 2845 Mt. Ruhama Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650. Condolences may be sent to the Caldwell family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Caldwell family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
