HUDSON Stephen Jamie Byers of Hudson passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. Born Sept. 24, 1962, in Etowah County, Ala., he was the son of the late Ronald Dale Byers and Deloris Jean Simmons Byers of Hickory. In addition to his mother he is survived by his daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Byers; sisters, Millie McCarthy, Patricia Gail Gibson; one brother, Ronald Toby Byers; two nephews, Jessie Curtis Byers, David Ellis Goodman; and one granddaughter, Patience Elizabeth Brown. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Sunrise Baptist Church, with Pastor Devin Severt officiating. The family would like to say a special thank you to Ryan Porter and Jackie Auston, who have gone above and beyond to help Stephen in every way. Memorials may be made to Brenner Children's Hospital, Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27157; and St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Stephen Jamie Byers. Condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Service information
10:00AM
2643 Mission Rd.
Hudson, North Carolina 28638