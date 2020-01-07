CONOVER John Loyd Bush, 82, of Conover passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born Nov. 1, 1937, in Catawba County, to the late James Lewis Bush and Ruth Elizabeth Deal Bush. John was a United States Navy and Air Force veteran, where he received the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Emma Jean Hartsoe Bush Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Jay Lewis Bush Sr. and wife, Lora, of Maiden; daughter, Jayne Elizabeth Bush Sprinkle and husband, Randall, of Mooresville; brother, Glenn Edwin Bush and wife, Sonya, of Newton; and grandchildren, Jay Bush Jr., Ethan Bush, Noah Sprinkle, Caleb Sprinkle and James Bush. A service to celebrate John's life will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m, at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. The Rev. David Green will officiate. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 16 will follow at Bethany United Church of Christ Cemetery in Claremont. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at Hopewell United Methodist Church in the Life Center in Sherrills Ford. Memorials may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 2211 Hopewell Church Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28673; to The Gideons International, Catawba East Camp, P.O. Box 812, Newton, NC 28658; or to the American Legion Post 16 Honor Guard, P.O. Box 143, Newton, NC 28658 Condolences may be sent to the Bush family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Bush family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
