Dana Rondal Burns Sr. HICKORY Dana Rondal Burns Sr., 67, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home following a period of declining health. Dana was born in Burke County, to the late Homer Roosevelt Burns and Christeen Rogers Burns. He was a very generous man, often giving groceries to families in need, from his store. He loved the Lord, and was thankful for the many blessings he received. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father of four, and a friend to all. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Lanny Burns; and sister-in-law, ReVonda Spencer Burns. Survivors include his wife, Wanda Upchurch Burns of the home; children, Dana Burns Jr. and wife, Katie, of Icard, Jason D. Burns of Hildebran, Haley Burns Hare and husband, Trinity, of Hildebran, and Cathy Icard of Icard; niece, Lana Burns and husband, Michael Lind, of Las Vegas, Nev.; numerous grandchildren; and two great-nieces. A funeral service will be held at Crosslink Church at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, with the Revs. Tim Dockery, David Payne, and Mark Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Interment at Burke Chapel United Methodist Church will follow. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the Burns family.
