Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH 8 PM EDT... THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS WILL YIELD INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DECREASE TO BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT, WHILE SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE TO 10 TO 15 MPH, WITH GUSTS OF 15 TO 25 MPH. TOGETHER, THESE CONDITIONS WILL INCREASE THE DANGER OF WILDFIRES. OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED. PLEASE REFER TO YOUR LOCAL BURN PERMITTING AUTHORITIES ON WHETHER YOU CAN BURN TODAY. IF YOU DO BURN, USE EXTREME CAUTION SINCE FIRES CAN QUICKLY GET OUT OF HAND UNDER THESE CONDITIONS.