February 16, 1924 - April 16, 2020 Bernice Burns, 96, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Brian Center Hickory. She was born Feb. 16, 1924, daughter of the late Porter and Bess Yount Burns. Bernice worked for Shuford Mills for 42 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert Hugh "Rusty" Burns and William Dean Burns; and one sister, Margaret Burns. Those left to cherish her memory are brother, James P. Burns Jr.; three nieces, Elizabeth Burns Carswell, Suzanne Burns Barlow and Patty Burns Price, all of Granite Falls; and sister-in-law, Dr. Caryl Burns, of Granite Falls. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 18, at 11 a.m., at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. The Rev. Tom Hunter will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 4948 Burns Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home www.mackiefh.com

