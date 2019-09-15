MORGANTON Jerry Lee Burleson, 79, of Morganton, went to his heavenly home following a battle with Alzheimer's disease, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. Jerry was born Jan. 5, 1940, in Mitchell County, to the late Kate Carpenter Burleson and Ernest Burleson. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Morganton for over 40 years, where he served as a Deacon. Jerry enjoyed helping the community through his church by building handicap accessible ramps for those in need. He also volunteered his time to assist with hurricane and disaster relief. Jerry loved to play golf, especially with his son and friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Jerry was co-owner and helped develop Debi's Uniforms, where he worked with his family for 21 years. Jerry served five years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He worked as a clinical III social worker at Broughton Hospital for 30 years, where he was respected by his patients and his coworkers. He always acted as an advocate for the broken. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Burleson; sisters, Ernestine Carpenter and Maxine Silvers; and brother, James Burleson. Survivors include his wife, Debbie Burleson, of the home; sister, Loraine Willis and husband, Lewis, of Morganton; brother, Phillip Burleson and wife, Rita, of Icard; daughter-in-law, Stacie Burleson of Morganton; and grandchildren, Sydney Burleson and Hayden Burleson. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. An entombment service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Columbarium of First Baptist Church in Morganton with the Dr. Tom Bland Jr. officiating, and military honors will be presented by the N.C. National Guard. A memorial service will follow in the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care at 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or to the Benevolent Fund at First Baptist Church of Morganton at P.O. Box 459, Morganton, NC 28680. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the Burleson family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY