May 16, 1928 - March 16, 2020 Clifford Laney Burke, 91, of Maiden, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence. Born May 16, 1928, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Belton Day and Della Laney Burke. Clifford was a member of Center View Baptist Church and was a Gideon. After retirement, Clifford worked at Burke Mortuary in Maiden for many years. In addition to his parents, son, Ricky "Rick" Marion Burke; son-in-law, Danny "Pete" Hood; and two brothers, Bill and David Burke, preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 70 years, Martha Turbyfill Burke, of the home; daughter, Debbie Hood of Maiden; daughterinlaw, Bobbie Jones Burke of Maiden; five grandchildren, Jeremy Hood of Newton; Jason Hood and wife, Candi, of Maiden, Bradley A. Burke and wife, Jennifer, of Catawba; Emily Yilmaz and husband, Ozgur, of Conover, Nick Burke and wife, Katie, of Maiden; two sisters, Ivanell Burke, of Maiden, Rachel Blackburn of Lincolnton; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Clifford will lie in state at Burke Mortuary in Maiden Wednesday, March 18, from 1 to 5 p.m., without family members present. A private funeral service and burial will be held at Center View Baptist Church due to recent government health restrictions. Memorials may be made to Center View Baptist Church, 3993 E. Maiden Rd., Maiden, NC 28650; or Gideons International, www.gideons.org. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
1:00PM-5:00PM
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC 28650
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
A C MOWING Lawn Care & Trimming No Contracts Required Great Rates! We Work 6 days a week!! Call Alan 828-446-1633 You could get a free service Mention this AD !!!
RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL CLEANING SERVICES SENIOR & VETERAN DISCOUNT 10% OFF INSURED. www.bboopclean4u.com Call 704-762-1402
PIEDMONT LAWN CARE Complete professional lawn care & landscaping clean ups, aerating, mulch, pruning, tree work, stump grinding. Free estimates Call 704-213-5559 C. J.