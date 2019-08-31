NEWTON Emma Christine Sipe Burgess, 89, of Newton, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Brian Center in Lincolnton. Christine was born March 6, 1930, in Catawba County to the late Albert Clinton and Essie Turner Sipe. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Russell Webb Burgess; son, Carl Burgess; granddaughter, Holly Burgess; great grandson, Damien Collins and six brothers. She is survived by her two sons, Clint Burgess and wife, Robin, and Gary Burgess, both of Newton; three grandchildren, Heather Black, Benjamin Burgess Jr., Anissa Laws; and four great-grandchildren, Reagan and Camden Black, Colby Collins and Madison Burgess. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, at St. James Lutheran Church in Newton, with the Rev. Steve Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the chrucnb from 11 to 11:45 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 1942 St. James Church Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Burgess family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Pressure Washing
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY