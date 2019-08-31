NEWTON Emma Christine Sipe Burgess, 89, of Newton, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Brian Center in Lincolnton. Christine was born March 6, 1930, in Catawba County to the late Albert Clinton and Essie Turner Sipe. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Russell Webb Burgess; son, Carl Burgess; granddaughter, Holly Burgess; great grandson, Damien Collins and six brothers. She is survived by her two sons, Clint Burgess and wife, Robin, and Gary Burgess, both of Newton; three grandchildren, Heather Black, Benjamin Burgess Jr., Anissa Laws; and four great-grandchildren, Reagan and Camden Black, Colby Collins and Madison Burgess. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 3, at St. James Lutheran Church in Newton, with the Rev. Steve Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the chrucnb from 11 to 11:45 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 1942 St. James Church Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Burgess family.