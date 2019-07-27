MAIDEN - Robert Lee Bumgarner, 88, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton.
He was born July 12, 1931, to the late Charles Franklin Bumgarner and Bessie Florence Keever Bumgarner in Lincoln County. Robert was employed as a Warehouse Operator with Mohican Mills in Maiden for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Sue Grant Bumgarner; seven brothers, Wade Bumgarner, Howard Bumgarner, Richard Bumgarner, Lewis Bumgarner, Joe Bumgarner, Harry Bumgarner, and Paul Bumgarner; one sister, Bonnie B. Laney; and son-in-law George H. Smith Jr.
Robert is survived by daughter, Randy-Faye Smith; son, Anthony Scott Bumgarner and wife, Gina Goodson Bumgarner; three brothers, Terrell Bumgarner, Clyde Bumgarner, and Don Bumgarner; sister, Ruth B. Haynes; granddaughter, Jennifer S. Weaver and husband, Buddy Weaver; grandsons, Curtis Bumgarner and Derek Bumgarner; stepgranddaughter, Kasey Ballard; step grandson, Eric Evans; great-granddaughters, Lily Bumgarner and Ava Bumgarner; great grandson, Jake Bumgarner; stepgreat-granddaughter, Makayla Ballard; and many other cherished relatives and friends.
The Bumgarner family will have a graveside service officiated by Pastor Joey Williams at Maiden City Cemetery today, Monday, July 29, at 11 a.m.
Goodin-Drum Funeral Home of Maiden is entrusted with the arrangements.
