HICKORY Minnie Huffman Bumgarner, 86, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Carolina Rehab, following a period of declining health. Minnie was born April 21, 1933, in Burke County, to the late William Huffman and Maudie Whisnant Huffman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roscoe Huffman, Noah Huffman, and Lee Huffman; and sisters, Mary Bradshaw, Jeanette Auton, and Mabel Howell. Survivors include her children, Gary Bumgarner of Morganton, Jeff Bumgarner of the home, and Janice Bumgarner of Vale; brothers, James Huffman and Dean Huffman; sister, Jennie Huffman; grandchildren, Scott Stewart, Gary Lee Bumgarner Jr., Chanler Sumpter, and Austin Bumgarner; and one great-grandchild, Kelly Stewart. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Marvin Wiley officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service, prior to the service. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the Bumgarner family.

