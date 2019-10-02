GRANITE FALLS Mary Ellen Hamby Bumgarner, 84, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born Oct. 5, 1934, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Cheltz Hamby and Mae Beam Hamby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Julius Bumgarner, and a grandson, Matthew Teague. Mrs. Bumgarner worked for many years as a nursing assistant and was a member of Clover Baptist Church. Survivors include her son, Jeff Bumgarner and his wife, Mary, of Granite Falls; her three brothers, Bob, Tom and Ralph Hamby. She is also survived by five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at Clover Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Childers officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the church, an hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to Clover Baptist Church, 100 Pinewood Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. Condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Mary Ellen Hamby Bumgarner.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859