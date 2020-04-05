John Asbury Bumgarner February 20, 1933 - April 3, 2020 John Asbury Bumgarner, 87, of Newton passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Atrium Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Born Feb. 20, 1933, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Bill and Beulah Willis Bumgarner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings. Survivors include his children, Diann Rhoney, Johnny Bumgarner, Debbie Hoover and husband, Kenny, Mike Bumgarner, Jeff Bumgarner, and Kady Ward and husband, Randy Rhoney; two siblings; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, at Catawba Memorial Park. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
