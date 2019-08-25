PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. Dr. John H. Bumgarner, 82, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., peacefully passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at home surrounded by family. John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara; daughters, Lois Ann Bumgarner (Danny Chu) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Drs. Leah (Wes) Templeton of Winston-Salem, Laura Causby of Milford, Ohio; brother, Donald (Nancy) Bumgarner of Conover; and seven grandchildren. Born Feb. 28, 1937, in Hickory, to the late E. Clyde and Velma G. Bumgarner, John was first and foremost a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. A 1955 graduate of Fred T. Foard High School and a 1959 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University, he went on to earn his medical degree in 1966 from the Medical College of Virginia. After practicing family medicine in Newton from 1967 to 1974, he completed an Anesthesia Residency at NC Baptist Hospital in Wake Forest. He went on to become Chief of Anesthesia at Rowan Regional Medical Center from 1976 to 2001, where he was instrumental in building the Departments of Anesthesia, Pain Management, and Respiratory Therapy. John had many business interests and hobbies, but he genuinely enjoyed serving not only the community where he lived but also the one in which he grew up. He served in the United States Army N.C. National Guard for eight years, from 1957 to 1965. He served on numerous boards over the years, the Rowan Regional Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors, Lenoir-Rhyne University Board of Directors and Visitors, and Lutheran Services Carolinas Board of Trustees and Executive Board, to name a few. The unique thing about Dr. B was that he was quiet and unassuming, yet worked tirelessly and gave generously without expectation of acknowledgement. There are no words to describe how much he will be missed, but he definitely left the world a better place than he found it. Service and Visitation: A memorial service will be held at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Conover, Monday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m., followed by a family visitation in the Fellowship Hall. Another service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Salisbury, Thursday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m., followed by a family visitation in Peeler Hall. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Services Carolinas, P.O. Box 947, Salisbury, NC 28144; Lenoir-Rhyne University, P.O. Box 7467 Hickory, NC 28603; or a charity of the donor's choice.
