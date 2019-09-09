GRANITE FALLS C. Allen Bumgarner, 77, of Granite Falls, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of C. Allen Bumgarner.