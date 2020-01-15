HICKORY Lewis Richard Bull, 65, went to be with God Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Hickory. Lewis was born March 22, 1954, in Hanover, Pa., to the late Dorothy and Paul Bull. Lewis was a Naval Petty Officer stationed in Okinawa and an innovative engineer at Corning Incorporated for 39 years. Lewis was a giving man of faith who loved God and his community at Corinth Reformed Church. He was a loyal Orioles fan, gifted photographer, and terrible fisherman. He enjoyed biking, canoeing, gardening, and riding his motorcycle. He loved his dog, Addy, who amused him daily and brought joy to his life every moment they were together. Above all, Lewis loved his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. He has joined his parents; and son, Joel Bull, in heaven. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Amber (Joe) Whitney, Chris (Lisa) Bull, Sarah Bull; siblings, James (Leoneida) Bull, Margaret Cornett, Esther (Alan) Showalter, Mary Ruth Bull, Sterling (Janet) Bull; stepchildren, Nicole (Robert) Quilez, Kelly (Jeremy) Schermerhorn, Sean Maloney; grandchildren, Henry, Katie, Joelle, Levi, Isaiah, Alivia, Adrianna, Shyanne, Malachi, Connor; and nieces and nephews, Dorothy, James, Dyland, Carrie, Joseph, Travis, Michelle, Dana, Karen, Jason and Andy. There will be a celebration of Lewis's life Thursday, Jan. 16, at 3 p.m., at the Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory. Pastor Bob Thompson will officiate. His family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m., at the Corinth Reformed Church. Memorials may be made to the Corinth Reformed Church Singles Club. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Bull family and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
