Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA THIS MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG, REDUCING VISIBILITY TO 1/4 MILE OR LESS AT TIMES, CAN BE EXPECTED ACROSS THE REGION THIS MORNING. MOTORISTS TRAVELING ACROSS THE REGION THIS MORNING SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN DETERIORATION IN VISIBILITY. SLOW DOWN, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF SPACE BETWEEN YOURSELF AND OTHER VEHICLES. IF THE DENSE FOG BECOMES MORE WIDESPREAD THAN CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED, A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED FOR ALL OR A PART OF THE AREA LATER THIS MORNING. THE FOG SHOULD LIFT IN MOST AREAS BY 10 AM.