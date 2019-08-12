LAVONIA, Ga. Malinda Rhoney Buff, 97, of Lavonia, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Stephens County Hospital. Born Dec. 30, 1921, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Dewrel and Etta (Young) Rhoney. Mrs. Buff was a member of the Lavonia First Baptist Church. She was a retired sales person and real estate agent in Ohio. She was an avid gardener and had beautiful flowers and plants and an abundant vegetable garden, which she shared freely with others. She also enjoyed fishing and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Rome Buff; and sister, Marie Punch. Survivors include daughter, Janice (D. Frank) Elam of Park Forest, Ill.; son, Richard (Karen) Buff of Naples, Fla.; three grandchildren, Rick (Kate) Buff of Charleston, S.C., Pamela (Andrew) Buff-Baker of Naples, Fla., and David (Anna) Elam of Seattle, Wash.; and great-grandchildren, Sean Adamczyk, Grant Adamczyk, Madeline Baker, and Rome Elam. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Lavonia First Baptist Church with Dr. Larry Finger officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Memorial Gardens North. The family will receive friends, at the church, Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Lavonia First Baptist Church Building Fund, Gideon's International, or the charity of your choice. Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.

