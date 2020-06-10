Buff, Cathy Jane Hall

Cathy Jane Hall Buff, of Granite Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Bass-Smith in Granite is serving the family of Cathy Jane Hall Buff.
To send flowers to the family of Cathy Buff, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jun 12
Graveside
Friday, June 12, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery
3555 Christie Rd.
Hudson, NC 28638
3555 Christie Rd.
Hudson, NC 28638
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.