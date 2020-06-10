Buff, Cathy Jane Hall

Cathy Jane Hall Buff, of Granite Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Bass-Smith in Granite is serving the family of Cathy Jane Hall Buff.

Jun 12
Graveside
Friday, June 12, 2020
2:00PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery
3555 Christie Rd.
Hudson, NC 28638
