Agnes Louise Willis Buff HICKORY Agnes Louise Willis Buff, 83 of Hickory passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Born Sept. 12, 1936, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Paul Franklin and Gaynell Wehunt Willis. Agnes was a member of Viewmont Baptist Church since 1959. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and "Aunt Aggie" to many. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, John Luther Buff; daughter, Debra Canipe; siblings, Hal Willis, Bill Willis, John Willis, Ellen "Sis" Sanders, Joe Willis, and Paul Willis Jr. Survivors include her sons, Johnny Luther Buff Jr., Todd Allen Buff and wife, Teresa; son-in-law, Jerry Canipe; grandchildren, Trey Buff and girlfriend, Katie, Tarra Von Holle and husband, Neil; great-grandchildren, Claire and Leah Von Holle; siblings, Marie Wilson, Robert "Sam" Willis and wife, Dorothy, Betty Draper, Ronnie Willis and wife, Stella; brother-in-law, Jerry Buff; and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m., at Viewmont Baptist Church with Pastor Andrew Rawls officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Viewmont Baptist Church, Television Ministry. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Buff Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
