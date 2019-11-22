CONNELLY SPRINGS Rita Buck, 64, of Connelly Springs, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 23, at Center Grove Baptist Church from 1 to 3 p.m. A celebration of life service will follow at 3 p.m. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Firewood For Sale All Hardwood, Split and Delivered. Sizes: 3/4 ton, 1 ton and 2 ton Call 828-403-4670 or 828-584-7240
Seasoned Hardwood Large load on full sized truck $125.00, 2 ton dump load $550.00. Green wood available cut to your length, split & delivered. Best Price ANYWHERE! CALL 828-308-0801
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!