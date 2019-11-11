HICKORY Mrs. Ruby Ingle Bryant, 86, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. A funeral honoring Ruby will be held Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 12 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. The family urge everyone to wear happy colors, instead of black. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 to 11:50 a.m., prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.