Bryant, Rose

Bryant, Rose

Only $3 for 13 weeks

November 11, 1955 - May 30, 2020 Rose Herndon Bryant, 64, of Conover, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2025.

To send flowers to the family of Rose Bryant, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 4
Memorial Service
Thursday, June 4, 2020
11:00AM
Bennett Funeral Service-Conover
502 1st Ave. S.
P.O. Box 232
Conover, NC 28613
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News