Bryant, Rose

November 11, 1955 - May 30, 2020 Rose Herndon Bryant, 64, of Conover, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2025.
Service information
Jun 4
Memorial Service
Thursday, June 4, 2020
11:00AM
Bennett Funeral Service-Conover
502 1st Ave. S.
P.O. Box 232
Conover, NC 28613
