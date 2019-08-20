HICKORY Dinah Simmen Bryant, 70, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Carolina Caring Hospice House in Newton. Born March 2, 1949, in Marshalltown, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Robert Alexander Simmen III and Erma Domke Simmen. A graduate of Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Ill., Dinah also was awarded a Master's Degree from Northern Illinois University, in Dekalb, Ill., and a Certificate of Advanced Studies from Illinois State University in Normal, Ill. Dinah had an unshakable faith and always pursued her interest in the Bible and scriptural studies. Service to others was foremost in her life. This was evident in her devotion to family and friends. As a gentle soul, Dinah enjoyed Hallmark and Christmas movies year round. She helped herself and many others through difficult times by being a prayer warrior. Leading by example, Dinah praised and celebrated the Lord. Survivors include her devoted husband of 26 years, Richard "Rick" Barnes Bryant Jr., of Hickory; sister, Diane Huwaldt and husband, Jim, of Granger, Ind.; brother, Robert Alexander Simmen IV, of Nashville, Tenn.; and a niece, Amanda H. Noonkester and husband, Chad, of Winston-Salem. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Monica Childers officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Dinah Simmen Bryant. Online condolences may be left at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
