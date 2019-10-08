HICKORY Rodney Dale Brown, 65, of Hickory, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice in Hudson, surrounded by his loving family. Rodney was born Sept. 12, 1954, to Magadlene Brown and the late Garland Louis Brown. A sister, Shelia Miller, preceded him in death. In October 2018, he discovered he had terminal brain cancer. He never gave up hope after surgery, radiation, and chemo treatments. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Frances Parlier; mother, Magadlene Brown of Granite Falls; a sister, Yvonne Brown Looper of Lenoir; three sons, Shane Brown and wife, Betsy, of Drexel, Judson Kale and wife, Rene, of Leesport, Pa., Charles Kale and wife, Pamela, of Hickory; and seven grandchildren, Noah, Alyssa and Colby Brown of Drexel, Emily, James and Rylee of Leesport, and Styler Lee of Hickory; as well as several nieces and nephews. He worked as a meat cutter for Lowes Food, Fresh Air Galaxy, and was market manager for Food Lion in Hickory. In 1987 he became a sales rep for Atlas Marketing calling on independent grocery stores from Georgia to West Virginia. He also worked for Acosta and Advantage services as a retail rep in grocery stores. In 2001, when the retail company closed its doors, he became self-employed as owner and operator of The Lawn Ranger Lawn maintenance. His only employee was Sadie, his border collie. Her title was companion and security for watching over him and his equipment. Other activities included being an assistant football coach at the Hickory Foundation Center for several years. He was a former member of the Lions Club in Hickory. He was a member of First Methodist Church in Hickory. His favorite activities were being with the family at the lake, boating and skiing, watching them play sports during the summer, and annual beach trips to Pawleys Island, S.C. Special thanks to all the caring people of Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, Carolina Rehab and Caldwell Hospice in Hudson. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, at First Methodist Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice of Hudson, 526 Pine Mountain Rd., Hudson, NC 28638; or a charity of your choice. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Brown family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
