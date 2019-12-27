Nancy Brown STONY POINT Nancy Hamrick Brown, 77, of Stony Point, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness surrounded by her family and loved ones Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. She was born May 7, 1942, in Cleveland County, to the late Raymond and Eula Humphries Hamrick. Nancy was ready to meet Jesus and would want everyone to know that living for the Lord is the most important thing in one's life. She was a precious Mama and Nana to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and always called them "her babies." Nancy never met a stranger and would always bid everyone to have "a blessed day." She loved the outdoors, camping, animals, and feeding the birds. When she knew she wasn't going to get any better, she said, "Hallelujah, I'm going home." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Hammett. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Wesley E. Brown and wife, Debbie, of Walkertown; daughter, Angela L. Perry and husband, Randy, of Stony Point; sisters, Deannie McCraw and husband, Bobby, of Gaffney, S.C., Shirley Potter of Lawndale, Judy Mayfield and husband, Roger, of Mooresboro, Barbara Putnam and husband, Boyd, of Mooresboro; grandchildren, Erin Leanne Tucker, Amber S. Travis, Scott A. Brown, Justine Lewis, John Perry, Jim Perry; great-grandchildren, Bradley Tucker, Gracie Tucker, Bentley Perry, Hayden Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The Rev. Matt Ward will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Home Care of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Ln., Taylorsville, NC 28681. Condolences may be sent to the Brown family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Brown family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
