HICKORY Nan Littlejohn Brown, 94, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Nan was born Feb. 7, 1925, to the late Lillian and Andrew Littlejohn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother; and two sisters. She married George W. Brown at Dilworth Methodist Church in Charlotte, in 1950. Nan received her undergraduate degree from Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1987, where she graduated summa cum laude and she went on to teach Latin and German at several local high schools for the next 10 years. Nan had a passion for the arts. She was an avid lover of opera and classical music and a great supporter of the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the works of James Mitchner. She loved to travel and had many special memories of her trips to Italy and Germany. A member of First Presbyterian Church in Hickory, Nan believed through the church she was able to serve others by participating in numerous mission trips and felt it important to serve others in communities where people were in great need. She is survived by her husband of 69 years George W. Brown; daughter, Jean Brown; son, George A. Brown and wife, Sandra; grandsons, Robbie Griffin and wife, Ashley, Charlie Griffin and wife, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Natalie, Jenna and Jackson Griffin; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Whit Malone officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall, following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Catawba County Humane Society, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Nan Littlejohn Brown. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
PJ ENTERPRIZES, LLC *Tree Trimming *Tree & Stump Removal *Lot Clearing *Firewood *Mulch Avail. *Landscaping *Tree Planting *Crane Truck Avail. Fully Insured - Free Estimates - Reasonable. 704-799-0755; 704-902-0032 All major Credit Cards accepted.
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!