HUDSON Michael James Brown 54, of Hudson, passed away, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 23, at the funeral home from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Michael James Brown.