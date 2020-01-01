HUDSON The memorial service for John Ralston "J.R." Brown, 80, of Hudson, will be held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory. Fr. Larry LoMonaco will officiate. Mr. Brown died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Kernersville. Born in Roanoke, Va., July 14, 1939, Mr. Brown was the son of Sterling Elliott Brown and Helen Ralston Brown. He was married to Lanita Muller Brown from 1974 to 1987. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from UNC Chapel Hill and a master's degree in education from Loyola University Chicago. While at UNC, he played on the golf team and was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity, where he made many lifelong friends. Mr. Brown spent many years teaching secondary school and community college math and enjoyed an interest in computers and technology. He also served in the U.S. Air Force reserves, sparking an interest in aircraft and the space program. A man of many residences, he attended Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Ohio, and also lived in Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, and Charlotte, among other places. For a brief time, he also lived in Peru. Mr. Brown was an avid golfer, winning several amateur championships during his life. He volunteered for PGA and UNC Tar Heel sporting events for many years. He was active in the Catholic Church and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. An outdoorsman, he loved birding and fishing, and developed a deep appreciation and respect for nature, something he has passed on to his children. He studied and played music and enjoyed live music shows, especially jazz. His son, Peter Sterling Brown (partner, Tasha Johnston) of Boone; daughter, Virginia Ralston Brown (husband, Kellen Graham) of Charlotte; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives survive. His parents; brother, Sterling Elliott Brown Jr.; and sister, Susan Brown Benninghofen, preceded him in death. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Audubon Society or UNC Chapel Hill. Burial will be held at Memorial Grove at UNC Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill.
