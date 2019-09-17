HUDSON Frances Jean Goble Brown, 78, of Hudson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Frances Jean Goble Brown.