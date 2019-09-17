HUDSON Frances Jean Goble Brown, 78, of Hudson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Frances Jean Goble Brown.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
POWELL'S STUMP GRINDING & TREE SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck Call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY