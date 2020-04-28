October 17, 1943 - April 26, 2020 Barbara Bearley Brown, 76, of Maiden passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford. She was born Oct. 17, 1943, in Mifflin County, Pa., to the late Dewitt and Verna Rice Bearley. Barbara was a member of First United Methodist Church in Maiden, enjoyed collecting shells at the beach from Oak Island to Fripp Island and antique shopping in Blowing Rock. She was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 59 years, Tom Brown of the home; sons, Brian Brown and wife, Joni, of Maiden and Von Brown and wife, Kim, of Canton, Ga.; daughter, Jill Brown of Greenville; brother, Darwin Bearley of Akron, Ohio; grandchildren, Taylor, Beau, Will and Katie. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held at a later date at First United Methodist Church in Maiden, once the social distancing restrictions have been lifted. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Bennett Funeral Service www.bennettfuneralservice.com

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.