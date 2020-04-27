October 17, 1943 - April 26, 2020 Barbara Bearley Brown, 76, of Maiden, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
