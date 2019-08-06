MAIDEN Robert Lee Broome, 70, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. The family will receive friends today (Tuesday, Aug. 6), from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Maiden. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Broome family.

