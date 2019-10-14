MORGANTON Genevieve Trott Broome, 92, of Morganton died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, after a period of declining health. Born in Richmond County, Aug. 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William "Willie" Trott and Marguerite McDonald Trott. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Genevieve had a degree in education from UNC Chapel Hill and worked for 36 years as a teacher in Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba Counties including Oak Hill Middle and High Schools and Freedom High School. She was a member of the Morganton Pilot Club and Alpha Delta Kappa. She enjoyed knitting and playing bridge. Genevieve loved Timberwoods Family Restaurant and enjoyed rolling the silverware. Mrs. Broome is survived by her daughter, Susan Lumpkin (Elvin) of Morganton; son, David Broome (Karen) of Holden Beach; three grandchildren, Jessica Smithwick, Hannah Broughton, and Kevin Lumpkin; and four great-grandchildren, Tucker Smithwick, Campbell Smithwick, Myer Broughton, and Madalyn Broughton. In addition to her parents, Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, David Earl Broome, Sr. The family will receive friends at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, from 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Oct. 16. Funeral Mass will follow at noon in the church. Burial at Eastview Cemetery in Newton will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
