October 17, 1919 - February 24, 2020 Verna Lefevers Brookshire, of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Lefevers and second husband, Frank Brookshire. Verna was retired from Shuford Mills after 30 years of service. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Verna Lefevers Brookshire.

