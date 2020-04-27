William Brooks May 12, 1938 - April 26, 2020 William Monroe Brooks, 81, of Newton, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. A memorial service for immediate family to celebrate William's life will be held Tuesday, April 28, in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Don Sigmon will officiate. Condolences may be sent to the Brooks family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Brooks family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

