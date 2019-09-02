Newton Kelly Wayne Brooks, 34, of Newton passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Kelly's life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m., at St. John's Lutheran Church in Conover. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 3 to 3:45, at St. John's Lutheran Church, prior to the service. The Brooks family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
